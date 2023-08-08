Cyber security expert weighs in on cyber attacks targeting hospitals

Across the country, hackers are launching cyber-attacks against medical facilities.

This week, a cyber-attack hit Prospect Medical Holdings, a company with hospitals and clinics in multiple states.

It disrupted computer systems, forcing emergency rooms to shut down, and ambulances to be diverted.

And it’s part of a growing trend — the FBI says the average cost of a healthcare data breach reached nearly $11 million in 2023, a more than 50% increase since 2020.

Sai Huda, a cyber security expert joins ABC 6 weekend anchor Mayzie Olson to discuss the issue.