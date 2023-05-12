Crews battle garage fire in Byron Thursday evening

(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in Byron Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the 200 block of 1st Ave. Northwest for a detached garage fire.

According to an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy no one was hurt but surrounding homes were originally evacuated due to smoke.

Byron Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are assisting on the scene.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information on this story when it becomes available.