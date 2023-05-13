Concerns over Health and Human Services bill

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Health and Human services omnibus bill may be one of the larger ones being drafted.

With only 10 days left in the legislative session, there’s a lot at stake. Multiple organizations have voiced concerns on this bill.

First, Mayo Clinic and now the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber doesn’t agree with implementing a health care affordability board.

“What that mandate would do is create a board that would ultimately control healthcare costs to healthcare providers throughout the state,” said Rochester Chamber President Ryan Parson.

The chamber proposes to have an advisory board made up with people whose expertise matches what is need by healthcare providers.

Lawmakers say the intent of the this bill is to work toward healthcare affordability.

“Medical debt is the number one cause of bankruptcy across the country and many many people deal with the unaffordability in the current state of healthcare, so that’s the intention of this board is to get at that problem,” said Senator Liz Boldon.

Senator Boldon says there is a lot of ongoing work at the capitol to finalize the contents of the bill.