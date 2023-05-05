Community takes part in National Day of Prayer

(ABC 6 News) – Millions of people across the nation are taking parting in National Day of Prayer including in Rochester.

Almost 200 people have attended different events including a morning prayer breakfast with the mayor, a noon service and another one this evening.

Local leaders say they have really focused the prayers on uniting our community.

“We addressed this morning division and how division is creating so many problems and so to see the church come together 175 believers and 20 to 30 churches represented that’s an awesome thing to see happen,” Rochester International House of Prayer Pastor Ilene Blanche said.