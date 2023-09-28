Community support pours in for family who lost 2 kids in buggy crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Amish family in Stewartville is grieving after a vehicle crash left two of their children dead and two others hospitalized.

If there is one bright spot in the darkness, it’s the massive support they’ve received from the community. Dozens came out for the visitations at the family’s home Tuesday and Wednesday night.

An account was set up for the family at First State Bank in Spring Valley for anyone who wants to donate money to help.

There have also been food donations collected by Some Like It Hot Cakes and Catering. They’ve delivered over 700 sandwiches to the family, and still have more donations to give.

Erv Schmidt is a Stewartville local who drives down County Road 1 whenever he visits his daughter.

“I don’t know any details of what happened but it’s a sad thing for the children and the community,” said Schmidt.

He, like so many others, just wants to know how to help.

To prevent future losses like this, one thing for everyone to remember is to drive slowly and always be aware of your surroundings in areas with horse-drawn buggies.