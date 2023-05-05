NAMI Freeborn County event shares stories of mental health struggles

(ABC 6 News) – May is Mental Health Awareness month.

Statistics show you probably know someone who is struggling with it. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in 5 us adults experience mental illness. But fewer than half of them actually receive treatment.

NAMI has a chapter here in Freeborn County. It’s a grassroots organization that offers help to those struggling with mental illness. They want people in this area to know they are here if they need help.

Linda Morkrid’s mental health journey began 40 years ago.

“I went to college in Louisiana and there I was raped,” Morkrid said.

Her treatment at the time included electric shock treatment.

“That made me where I could not’ remember anything, I don’t remember anything that happened to me in my previous lifetime,” Morkrid said.

She shared her story at the event put on for NAMI Freeborn County Thursday. It’s an organization she’s turned to for help.

“In a given year, 1 in 5 adults, that’s 20 percent of our population live with a mental illness,” said Kay King, NAMI MN.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a free place for mental health support.

“One of our biggest goals with NAMI nationwide and going down into the affiliates is to really break that stigma of mental health,” NAMI Freeborn County Co-Chair Heidi Skinner explained.

The organization wants people to know about the services it offers – hoping people get the help they need. Just like Linda is.

“It’s just nice to be around people that have mental health, they know what you’re going through,” Morkrid said.

NAMI Freeborn County doesn’t have an official office space but they have a resource line that anyone can call. The also hold a support group every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the United Way office.

For more information on NAMI Freeborn County, visit HERE. If you want to reach out to NAMI’s Resource line, call 507-552-0368.

During the month of May, ABC 6 News is launching a 4-part series in May called “Mental Health Matters” which is sponsored by Zumbro Valley Health Center.