Community Health Resource Fair to take place in Austin Friday

(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Institute is partnering with Mayo Clinic and several other organizations to host a Community Health Resource Fair on Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Austin.

Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mobile Mammography unit will provide free mammograms to those who are uninsured or underinsured.

The clinic is funded by the Hormel Institute from the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic to make screening access available for those with little to no health insurance.

It’s estimated that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and 1 in 39 women will die from breast cancer. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat. Mammograms are a screening tool that detect cancer before symptoms start. The Mayo Mobile Mammography Unit offers women a quick and convenient way to get this potentially life-saving screening.

“The other services that we’re providing are not appointments or no appointments needed,” said Emily Heath of the Hormel Institute. “So those are blood sugar screenings, blood pressure screenings and they are providing free over the counter medications for people who need them.”

The community health resource fair will take place at the new Parenting Resource Center building at 105 1st St SE, Austin, MN.

Appointments are required for those seeking a mammogram screening. Appointments can be made by calling 888-643-2584.