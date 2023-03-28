Bill aims to increase funding for ‘Live Well at Home’ program

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Senate’s Human Services committee heard a proposal to increase funding for the ‘Live Well at Home’ program.



The bill would provide the program its first funding in ten years



Senator Carla Nelson of Rochester says this program improves the quality of life for seniors by helping them stay in their communities and funding in place longer than the current one year.

“The ‘Live Well at Home’ grants are highly effective at helping Minnesotans stay in their homes longer and delay costly long-term care costs. And one of the issues that’s addressed in this amendment. Members.. is these grants are just short grant. One year.” Nelson explained.

Family Service Rochester received a 2023 ‘Live Well at Home’ grant though DHS.