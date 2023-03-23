Committee documents nearly $1.5 billion in DMCC investments

(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, the Destination Medical Center Executive Committee outlined nearly 200-million dollars in new private investment coming to Rochester.



This brings the cumulative total to nearly 1.5 billion dollars, since the beginning of the DMC initiative.



The 2022 private investment will release $30 million in state public infrastructure funding later this year.



Rochester’s mayor was delighted with the city’s continued growth even during the pandemic years.

“It was a difficult couple of years. But Rochester’s so fortunate compared to outer cites across the country that we did see continued growth and development right at or above the average, which is really quite amazing given what the county went through,” Mayor Kim Norton said.

Destination Medical Center is the largest co-operative public and private economic initiative in Minnesota’s history.