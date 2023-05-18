Comforcare residents treated to special guests

(ABC 6 News) – In honor of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare treated residents to some special guests.

Residents living at Comforcare got to spend some time with bunnies, goats, a lama and a handful of other animals from the Red Barn Learning Farm.



It’s something the Good Samaritan Society says interactions like these can have all kinds of benefits.



“It’s the little things just parts of nature that we don’t we might take for granted. but yeah its really nice. They can be here and just cuddle up to a warm bunny,” said Good Samaritan Society Comforcare Administrator Clara Stitt said.

National Skilled Nursing Care Week is meant to celebrate the role skilled nursing care center play in providing quality care.

Established in 1967 by the American Health Care Association (AHCA), National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) celebrates the essential role that skilled nursing care centers play in providing high quality 24-hour nursing care to millions of America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.

This year’s NSNCW theme—Cultivating Kindness—is inspired by the many acts of kindness that happen in skilled nursing care centers every day.

On Thursday, they’re having a late Mother’s Day celebration and on Friday, the Good Samaritan Society is holding a cookout for Comforcare residents.