Extra patrols now out for Click It or Ticket campaign in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – With summer travel picking up. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is starting a statewide ‘”‘Click it or Ticket'”‘ campaign Monday.

Extra seat belt patrols come as summer travel picks up and will be out through Sunday, June 4. The state says last year 87 people died and more than 12 hundred were seriously hurt in crashes while not wearing seatbelts.



A ticket for not wearing your seatbelt in Minnesota can cost more than $100.