“Click it or Ticket” begins Monday

(ABC 6 News) – There will be increased law enforcement presence focused on making sure drivers are wearing their seatbelts in the coming weeks. Departments across southeast Minnesota and north Iowa are participating in the national “Click it or Ticket” campaign starting Monday.

The campaign lasts until June 4, and law enforcement says more people drive without seatbelts than one may think.

In Iowa last year, 55 percent of traffic deaths were unbelted or unknown.

In Minnesota, 87 people died in crashes last year that were unbelted. Most of those deaths were in greater Minnesota.