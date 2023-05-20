Clear Lake family gives back to community

(ABC 6 News) -A family that has received so much from the Clear Lake community in their daughter’s fight against leukemia is now giving back.



The Lovell family and their daughter Adeline have had a 10-month journey with her treatment and after finally receiving good news, felt it was time to host a blood drive of their own on Friday and give back to those who helped them.

“It’s only because of people who have selflessly donated their blood and their time that she’s been able to, you know, receive those things, and praise god, she’s in remission and doing really, really well. So it’s kind of the least we can do is to try and pay it forward and organize a blood drive,” said Adeline’s father Chris Lovell.