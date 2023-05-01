Claudia Tabini honored with UWOC’s Maude Finch Award

(ABC 6 News) – United Way of Olmsted County honored Claudia Tabini with its prestigious Maude Finch Award during a ceremony on April 25 at Willow Creek Golf Course.



Tabini was recognized for her outstanding contributions to Rochester youth, including more than 14 years at Boys and Girls Club of Rochester and, more recently, community engagement work at Cradle 2 Career.

This annual award conferred by United Way of Olmsted County’s Women United affinity group, recognizes a community woman whose service or achievements are outstanding examples of living united to advance the common good in our community by giving, advocating, and/or volunteering service to United Way of Olmsted County and its partners. Maude Finch, the first recording secretary of the Rochester Community Chest, served as a role model for our community 90 years ago when she promptly donated her $20 in wages for clerical services back to the community chest. Her simple actions then, as now, serve as an example of giving back to make a difference in our community.

A supporter of local schools, an advocate for youth-serving organizations, and a leader in family-based programming, Claudia Tabini’s dedication to the youth in our community exemplifies this same spirit of service. She quickly became an advocate and supporter of the kids at Boys and Girls Club of Rochester upon joining the organization in 2008. Over the course of 14+ years, she has helped the organization develop new events, volunteered her time with children, and served on the board of directors.

With Cradle 2 Career, Tabini continues investing her time in Rochester youth and advocating for educational equity. A champion for change, she works to build relationships, improve educational outcomes for every student, and connect networks of individuals and organizations to positively change the systems that support our kids’ achievement. Claudia’s dedication to empowering the youth in Rochester speaks incredibly highly of her involvement within the community and her passion for our future leaders.

“Women United members change lives,” Tabini says. “When we think about volunteering and working for our community, we tend to think we are changing lives, and today I would like to invite you to think differently. Yes, through volunteering and working for our community we get to change lives. Now, look at these actions as learning opportunities for you, and let your actions change your life, too.”