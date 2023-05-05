City of Rochester to hold open house events for zoning map update

(ABC 6 New) – The City of Rochester Community Development Department is working to update the City’s zoning map.

This project will specifically address the current zoning districts that do not conform to land use and will do so by updating the zoning map. The update aims to be complete in September of 2023. The R2x zoning area in the Southwest Rochester and the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) boundary is being examined through this project as well. There will be upcoming in person and online Open House events that community members, property owners and developers are encouraged to attend.

“We are eager to work toward changes that ensure the zoning map receives the necessary modifications to align with the correct land use. As we have before, we will ensure there are opportunities for the community to engage with the process and have questions answered,” shares Irene Woodward, Community Development Director.

May 17

• Noon – Virtual – Click here for the Zoom Link

May 18

• Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the Development Services & Infrastructure Center: Community Room (4001 West River Pkwy NW)

• 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Development Services & Infrastructure Center: Community Room (4001 West River Pkwy NW)

Since 2014, the City has been updating its plans and ordinances to guide the city’s future growth, promote a common vision for future development based on community values and priorities, establish a framework for future decision-making, and encourage efficient and fiscally responsible use of public resources, facilities, and infrastructure. These updates have included the City’s Comprehensive Plan, the creation of the TOD and R2x zoning districts, and the creation of the Unified Development Code. This zoning map project is considered the next step in guiding Rochester’s growth.