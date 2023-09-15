City of Mason City inviting public to help plant trees

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City is inviting the public to help volunteer with planting trees in the city.

The city is partnering with Mason City Community High School students and will plant approximately 45 trees along 12th St. SE through 14th St. SE on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Planting will start at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of 12th St. SE and South Virginia Ave., continuing on 13th and 14th Streets SE. The planting is expected to last through the morning and the city is asking motorists to avoid this area while the planting takes place.

For anyone interested in helping, the city says to arrive at the 12th St. SE and South Virginia Ave. intersection by 8:30 a.m. and to dress appropriately for the weather and planting.

In the event of inclement weather, the tree planting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The trees were obtained through the Community Forestry grant in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.