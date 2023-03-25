Change of venue granted for trial of Osage man charged in 2021 murder case

(ABC 6 News) – An Osage man accused of killing a missing woman in a Mitchell County state park will have his trial moved to a new venue.

Nathan Gilmore, 24, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Angela Bradbury, 28.

Police say Gilmore allegedly decapitated Bradbury and left her head on a stick. According to information gathered by investigators, it’s believed Gilmore met Bradbury in Mason City on August 6, 2021 and was killed the same day.

Bradbury was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Mason City with a young, white man. She told the friend she was going to St. Ansgar.

The skull was discovered by a teenager at Greenbelt River Park near Mitchell, IA in July of 2021.

Investigators say GPS data puts him at the park the day Bradbury vanished and at times he told them he was at work.

According to court documents, Gilmore’s legal counsel filed a motion for a change of venue.

Bradbury was last seen alive in Mason City on April 6, 2021. She wasn’t reported missing until ten months later.

Mitchell County Attorney Aaron Murphy confirms that the trial is scheduled tentatively for Aug 7 in Bremer County in Waverly.

Gilmore remains in the Mitchell County Jail in Osage and is being held on a $1 million bond.