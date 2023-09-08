‘Cash Cab’ host Ben Bailey’s comedy tour coming to Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – The director and host of the long-running, popular television show, “Cash Cab” is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Albert Lea.

Ben Bailey, a comedian, actor and the star of the hit television show, will be performing at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in Albert Lea on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 or $35 for VIP which includes a personal meet-and-greet after the show for selfies, autographs and more. For ticket information, CLICK HERE.

Bailey has starred in two Comedy Central specials, and his most recent, “Road Rage and Accidental Ornithology,” has been a hit on Netflix for the past few years.