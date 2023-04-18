Caledonia man appears on child porn charges

(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester resident appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on one charge of possessing child pornography–child under 13.

Kevin James Hammell, 58, was accused in early March 2023 after the Rochester Police Department received a cybertip from Adobe Reader about a subscriber who allegedly had suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM), or child pornography.

According to court records, Adobe claimed that Kevin Hammell, who lived in SW Rochester, was the subscriber in question.

RPD executed a search warrant in late March and allegedly located a USB drive with multiple images of CSAM involving female children.

Police also noted that Hammell used a Tor browser on his computer, which can be used to assign different IP addresses upon each use, making it difficult to locate a user accessing illegal materials.

Court documents indicate that while Hammell resided in Olmsted County when he was charged, he recently moved to Caledonia in Houston County.

His next appearance is scheduled for June 2022.