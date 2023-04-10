Byron principal taped to a post to celebrate reading milestone

(ABC 6 News) – The principal of Byron Intermediate School ran into a sticky situation on Friday.

Students duct-taped prinicpal Abe Rodeymeyer to a post to celebrate reading more than 500,000 minutes so far this year.

The goal: encouraging a love of reading for students in Byron.

The duct tape job left him suspended off the ground while he held a sign saying “Our principal loves us”.

On Facebook, Byron Public School congratulated the students, saying: “Way to go #ByronBears we are proud of you!”