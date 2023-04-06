Byron Middle School students developing app to help students in need

(ABC 6 News) – Eighth graders at Byron Middle School are launching a new app aimed to help their classmates in need. “The Cubby” is designed for students who don’t have basic necessities like school supplies.

Through the app those students can anonymously request items and then pick them up in the cubby. The items are donated or purchased with money raised from school fundraisers.

STEM teacher Katie Donlin says it can be hard for students to ask for help when they need it.

“We did a lot of work with our social worker and even though Byron is a very fortunate community, there are still a lot of people who do need help with just everyday items whether it’s just big or small. It’s just nice to have that connection point and that access,” Donlin.

The app is in the prototype phase, and they hope to expand it to the high school and community education building.

They have submitted their project to the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. if their become a top ten finalist the school will receive $50 thousand.