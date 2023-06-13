Byron loses to Mahtomedi, 3-0, in quarterfinals of Boys State Class AAA Baseball Tournament

(ABC 6 News) – The Byron Bears saw their season come to end in the quarterfinals of the Boys State Class AAA Baseball Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bears lost to the Mahtomedi Zephyrs, 3-0 at the Mini Met in Jordan.

Zephyrs sophomore pitcher Ethan Felling struck out 12 and walked one. He was sharp throughout in giving up three hits, facing 27 batters and tossing 103 pitches. Mahtomedi (18-6) mustered five hits, including an RBI double from senior third baseman Seth Nelson.

Byron collected just three hits in the game, two of them by first baseman Nick Netzke.

Mahtomedi will play Grand Rapids in the semifinals on Wednesday.