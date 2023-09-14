Brown water in Byron is safe according to city officials

(ABC 6 News) – Some residents in Byron are taking to social media to complain about their water turning brown.

Byron City Administrator Al Roder says the water is safe, it’s just discolored.

It’s because the city has done lots of construction over the summer, including repainting the water tower at Klingvall Park and replacing the water mains at 4th and 7th Streets NE.

Byron local Joe Mathias lives near the end of the water line on 7th Street NE and says he gets discolored water about once a week.

“The water turns brown and it gets so bad sometimes you can’t even take a shower or a bath,” said Mathias.

He’s experienced this problem for years but says it does seem to be getting better.

The city released a statement on their website and Facebook saying in part:

“With the amount of work done on the water system this year, we feel we greatly disrupted the distribution system. We basically had the distribution system flowing in reverse order. It is staff’s intention to schedule hydrant flushing as soon as possible to help solve some of these concerns.”