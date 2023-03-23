Broadway Ave. North reconstruction project open house Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is inviting the community to an open house on Thursday to discuss the next phase of the Broadway Ave. North reconstruction project.

The open house will take place at 125 Live, located at 125 Elton Hills Dr. NW, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The city’s project design team has refined the layout and proposed plans for the reconstruction project based on feedback received from the public since the first open house in the summer of 2022.

The community is invited to come view the updated design plans and learn about the preliminary proposal for construction staging, a revised schedule, and other project details.

Reconstruction of Broadway Ave. North from Silver Lake Bridge to Elton Hills Drive NW is scheduled to begin in April 2024.

Individuals unable to attend the open house can view materials and provide comments on the project website, HERE.