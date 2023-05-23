Bonding bill sends millions to southeast Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The bonding bill includes 1 billion dollars in infrastructure investments across the state.
Here is a list of bonding proposals funded for southeast Minnesota:
• Olmsted County — $10 million for waste management (construction of a Materials Recovery Facility)
• Dodge County — $2.1 million for waste management
• North Zumbro Sanitary district — $10 million for wastewater treatment facility
• City of Rochester — $14 million for a regional parks and forestry operations center
• City of Rochester — $800,000 for design of a park and ride facility
• City of Rochester — $1.75 million for Willow Creek Trail
• City of Kasson — $5 million for flood hazard mitigation
• City of Winona — $5 million for Mississippi River Trail
• City of Winona — $4.5 million for a public safety center
• City of Albert Lea – $2 million for wastewater treatment facility improvements
• City of Austin — $3.5 million for wastewater treatment improvements
• Department of Transportation — $5 million to conduct environmental analysis, predesign, design, engineer, acquire right-of-way for, construct, furnish, and equip an interchange at marked U.S. Highway 14 and County State-Aid Highway 44
• Department of Natural Resources — $2 million for construction of the Root River State Trail near Preston
• Department of Natural Resources — $4 million for Blufflands State Trail near Harmony
• Department of Natural Resources — $9 million for sediment removal and cleanup of Fountain Lake in Albert Lea
• Rochester Community and Technical College — $1.347 million to design the renovation of space for Career and Technical Education programs at RCTC
• Winona State University — $4.866 million for appropriation to design a net-zero energy building, which will be powered by a solar array and geothermal energy and will contain flexible classroom space and student support services
• SPARK Children’s Museum — $200,000
• Olmsted County — $8 million for Graham Park redevelopment.