Bonding bill sends millions to southeast Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The bonding bill includes 1 billion dollars in infrastructure investments across the state.

Here is a list of bonding proposals funded for southeast Minnesota:

• Olmsted County — $10 million for waste management (construction of a Materials Recovery Facility)

• Dodge County — $2.1 million for waste management

• North Zumbro Sanitary district — $10 million for wastewater treatment facility

• City of Rochester — $14 million for a regional parks and forestry operations center

• City of Rochester — $800,000 for design of a park and ride facility

• City of Rochester — $1.75 million for Willow Creek Trail

• City of Kasson — $5 million for flood hazard mitigation

• City of Winona — $5 million for Mississippi River Trail

• City of Winona — $4.5 million for a public safety center

• City of Albert Lea – $2 million for wastewater treatment facility improvements

• City of Austin — $3.5 million for wastewater treatment improvements

• Department of Transportation — $5 million to conduct environmental analysis, predesign, design, engineer, acquire right-of-way for, construct, furnish, and equip an interchange at marked U.S. Highway 14 and County State-Aid Highway 44

• Department of Natural Resources — $2 million for construction of the Root River State Trail near Preston

• Department of Natural Resources — $4 million for Blufflands State Trail near Harmony

• Department of Natural Resources — $9 million for sediment removal and cleanup of Fountain Lake in Albert Lea

• Rochester Community and Technical College — $1.347 million to design the renovation of space for Career and Technical Education programs at RCTC

• Winona State University — $4.866 million for appropriation to design a net-zero energy building, which will be powered by a solar array and geothermal energy and will contain flexible classroom space and student support services

• SPARK Children’s Museum — $200,000

• Olmsted County — $8 million for Graham Park redevelopment.