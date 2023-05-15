Bob’s Trailer Court residents asking for more time

(ABC 6 News) – The three remaining people living at Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park in Rochester will be at the city council meeting Monday night. This comes after eviction notices at the trailer court surrounding health and safety issues.

These residents have been told they need to be out by the end of the month, but the problem is they still have no place to go.

“We just don’t know what to do,” said Terri McConnell a resident of Bob’s Trailer Court.

Terri McConnell has lived at Bob’s Trailer Court for almost five years. She is now being forced to find a new place to live, but that’s not as simple as it might seem.

“My roommate is in a wheelchair. You know we can’t just stay with family and friends, and we can’t afford a hotel room we just don’t know what to do,” said McConnell.

Terri and her roommate found one place, but it won’t be ready until the end of July.

“Finding access to a home in Rochester that doesn’t have one step up or that is ADA compliant that also falls under you know HUD standards for low-income housing that accept 30 percent of your income is rather difficult,” said City Councilmember Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick.

TJS Parks purchased Bob’s in 2021 and since then a settlement deal was reached that TJS would pay the residents to help them find a new place. However, some residents say they’re still waiting.

“We haven’t gotten our settlement money which is overdue,” said McConnell.

60 days overdue. So, without the 1500 dollars and the lack of available affordable housing. The remaining residents say they are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

That’s why they will be speaking at Monday night’s city council meeting. To ask for more time.

“What are we supposed to do until then? We’re just needing to stay here a little bit longer, please,” said Terri.



And Kelly Kirkpatrick is hoping her fellow council members will be empathetic.



“I think the city needs to understand that we cannot get these folks out of here until they have found another home and until the settlement actually comes through and they get the money they need to move forward,” said Kirkpatrick.