Bill in Iowa looks to roll back child labor laws

(ABC 6 News) – In Iowa, a bill looking to roll back child labor laws is making it’s way through the state capitol.

Supporters say it could help address workforce shortages, while opponents say it will lead to exploitation.

The bill will change child labor laws which will expand what younger teens can do for work.



It would allow kids as young as 14 to work in previously prohibited jobs as long as it’s part of an approved training program. These prohibited jobs include working in slaughterhouses-meatpacking-and mining.



People against the bill worry about exposing young teens to these dangerous jobs.

“No liability for anybody whatsoever if a kid was hurt or killed on the job, like you don’t write that into a bill unless you totally plan to exploit it,” President of Iowa Federation of Labor, Charlie Wishman said.

The bill would also allow 16 and 17-year-old’s to serve alcohol at bars with parental consent.



Organizations like the Iowa Grocery Industry Association and the Iowa Restaurant Association are supportive of the bill.

It continues to make its way through the Iowa legislature.