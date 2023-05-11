Authorities respond to crisis call in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A person in crisis drew a large law enforcement presence in northwest Rochester Wednesday evening.

Traffic was shutdown shortly before 7 p.m. near Essex park as law enforcement spoke with a person in crisis.



The incident happened on the 55th Street Northwest bridge by the intersection of West River Road.



Traffic re-routed as crews spoke with the person. At last check law enforcement was still at the scene.

ABC 6 News will update this story when additional information becomes available