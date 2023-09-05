Austin Utilities issues Peak Alert for Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – Austin Utilities has issued a Peak Alert until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Customers are asked to reduce their energy usage during this time.
Below are a list of ways to conserve energy during a Peak Alert period:
- Set your air conditioner thermostat no lower than 78 degrees and your dehumidifier no lower than 78%.
- Use electricity for laundry, running the dishwasher, ironing, cleaning, etc., in the early morning or late evening.
- Avoid using the oven during the heat of the day.
- Close your drapes to block the sun’s heating rays.
- Unplug unnecessary electric appliances and equipment.
- Turn off decorative lighting. Keep exterior doors closed as much as possible.
