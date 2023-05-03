Austin unveils new Community Action Building with ribbon cutting

(ABC 6 News) – A day almost two years in the making, the city of Austin had its ribbon cutting for the new Community Action Building



The CAB had its groundbreaking back in August of 2021 and now city leaders and parents were able to cut that ribbon Tuesday.

The goal of the Community Action Building is to get a number of different services and resources all in one building and dozens gathered to watch the giant scissors cut that white ribbon.

RELATED: Ground breaks on new Austin Community Action building

CAB is the home to non-profits Parenting Resource Center, Welcome Center, Minnesota Immigrant Law Center, Nexus-Gerard Family Healing and Children’s Dental Health Services for any kiddos that don’t have insurance

As for the future, the dozens of programs will only increase.

“We’re excited to have two more grants come forward one about prevention for youth BIPOC youth and the other one for case management for newly arrival refugees coming to the city of Austin and southeastern Minnesota. So really we’re gonna continue to expand our services in different areas and continue to provide quality services with everyone we serve,” said Sara Salas Ramirez, Parenting Resources Executive Director.

Another non profit, the Parenting Resource Center also played a huge role in this new center and leaders are excited to share programs ranging from child care to providing language services

Its important to remember that to access all of these programs, you need to make an appointment.

For more information about programs or how you can access them, visit HERE.