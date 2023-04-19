Austin Public Schools names new Neveln Principal

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools has announced that Lynn Hemann will be taking over the position of Neveln Elementary principal on a permanent basis.

Ms. Hemann started her teaching career with Austin Public Schools over 25 years ago and has worked in numerous positions, most recently as EL Coordinator for the district. She has also served as Neveln’s interim principal since January 2023.

“I am honored to serve as the new principal at Neveln Elementary,” said Ms. Hemann. “I call Austin Public Schools my home, and I am excited to become part of the Neveln community of learners. I look forward to serving the students, teachers, and families and working to build upon our successes.”

“Ms. Hemann brings to her role a wealth of knowledge in education as well as a passionate commitment to student success,” said Dr. Joey Page, Austin Public Schools Superintendent. “She will provide exceptional leadership, promote positive relationships, and continue building a dynamic learning environment that will benefit the Neveln school community’s students, staff, and families/caregivers.”

To learn more about Austin Public Schools, please visit http://www.austin.k12.mn.us.