Austin Public Schools adds new director of food and nutrition

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools has hired Tanner Lange as the district’s new Director of Food and Nutrition.

Lange earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics from Minnesota State University – Mankato and completed a Dietetic Internship at Utah State University – Salt Lake. He has served as Austin Public Schools’ Dietitian since March 2018.

“I am excited to work with everyone at Austin Public Schools to help our students make a positive difference in the world,” says Mr. Lange. “We will continue to build off the great work our department has done in years past while bringing in fresh ideas to best serve our students.”

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Lange into this leadership role with Austin Public Schools,” says Executive Director of Finance and Operations Andrew Adams. “His background in dietetics and nutrition will help us continue providing nutritious meals to help our students be successful both in the classroom and in life.”

Lange will be taking over for outgoing Director of Food and Nutrition Mary Weikum, who will be retiring after 21 years of service to both Austin Public Schools and the Austin community at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.