Austin man appears in court after alleged 30-minute car chase

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man appeared in Mower County Court Monday, March 20, after being charged with fleeing police in a car and on foot in a chase that lasted around 30 minutes.

Weston William Zuehl, 40, faces charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, fleeing police on foot, driving after license revocation, driving without current registration, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

According to court documents, a deputy with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office tried to conduct a traffic stop on Zuehl’s vehicle on the evening of March 8, after allegedly seeing him fail to stop at a sign on County Road 6.

According to court documents, Zuehl accelerated and led the deputy on a 15-mile chase that crossed into Iowa and Freeborn County over the course of 30 minutes.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office claims the vehicle finally stopped at 140th Street and 855th Avenue, where deputies found the vehicle abandoned and followed tracks in the snow to Zuehl, who was laying face-down in the snow against a barbed wire fence.

Zuehl was taken to the Mower County Jail, where law enforcement discovered 11 other traffic and fleeing police convictions on his record.

Zuehl will stand trial on the latest charges July 31, according to Minnesota Court Records.