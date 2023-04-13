Austin High School welcomes new principal

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools (APS) announced on Thursday the new principal for Austin High School.

Matt Schmit, was selected following a comprehensive search process to find the right candidate for the position, according to APS.

Schmit brings over 20 years of experience and expertise to the role, including being the interim principal since January. APS says his knowledge will be invaluable as they continue implementing Austin High School’s strategic priorities.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Schmit lead Austin High School,” said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “With his extensive experience and dedication to Austin Public Schools and the Austin community, we are confident that he will be a strong leader and advocate for the students and staff of AHS.”

Schmit shared, “I am honored to accept the Austin High School principal position. Austin High School has a rich tradition of academics and extracurriculars and has been a big part of my life for over 30 years. I look forward to working with students, parents, staff, and community to continue our mission to Inspire, Empower and Accelerate so all students are prepared to make a difference in the world.”