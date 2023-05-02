Austin community comes together for the Mystery of the Golden Sphere

(ABC 6 News) – It’s like something straight out of a movie, looking for treasure, and now you can get a piece of it.

It’s a tale as old as time.

“Some say it’s a myth, some say it’s true, what do you think? It’s all up to you,” Brian Pirmantgen, the event organizer said.

Well, we can speak for everyone in Austin and say we want to find this, The Mysterious Golden Sphere.

If you spot the golden sphere, you get another one, Brian’s prized possession. And yeah, he refers himself as a wizard.

“I enjoy it when people are having fun. Clues have to do with the history of Austin, modern and old. A Wizard came in really well for that,” Pirmantgen said.

You can find it anywhere! We tried to press Brian for clues, it didn’t work.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Brian wanted to find a way for everyone to get together safely.

He did that. Years later, he wanted to bring people together again.

“I did a Medallion Hunt which consisted of 50 Medallions hidden around Austin,” Pirmantgen said.

Back then he supported the Mower County Humane Society. He plans to do so again.

“It’s all volunteer out there and it keeps money to keep it going,” Pirmantgen said.

“We are fortunate to have small businesses and individuals like Brian step up and organize these fundraisers on our behalf,” Jay Lutz, President of the Mower County Humane Society said.

As for Brian, he’s looking forward to you creating your own story, trying to find this mysterious golden sphere.

“If you’re solving this puzzle then give it your best, and maybe we can lay this mystery to rest,” Pirmantgen said.

For more information on the Golden Sphere, visit HERE.