Austin celebrates ‘Welcoming Week’

(ABC 6 News) – Community members of the Austin community are taking time out of their schedules to welcome their neighbors from diverse backgrounds. Austin’s annual “Welcoming Week” celebration invites people to help build strong connections with neighbors by creating inclusive places within the city to help spread a shared sense of home.

This year, events include an opportunity for those who have immigrated to share their stories, cultural performances, and a feature film documentary.

“We’ve been doing a welcoming week for over ten years, and it has continued to grow and evolve as the diverse ethnic make-up of Austin has changed,” says the Co-Chair of the City of Austin Human Rights Commission, Vickie Spyhalski.

“This year, I’m really excited that we have added a component from Autism Friendly Austin,” adds Spyhalski.

The Autism Friendly Austin initiative encourages service providers, retailers, and businesses to work together to improve their city for those on the spectrum.

Welcoming Week events continue through September 17th.