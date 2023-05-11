Austin assisted living facility investigated

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin assisted living facility is ordered to make corrections after an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Health.



One of the allegations involved a resident falling. Staff at the Cedars sent him to the emergency department, but the emergency department only did x-rays on his ankle and foot and sent him back with over the counter pain pills.



A week later, staff returned him to the emergency department because he seem to be in pain. As it turns out, the man had a fractured hip and required surgery.



The state also investigated scheduled narcotics being taken and replaced with over the counter medications.



The report found it happened to multiple patients. The state says the Cedars handled the situation properly, but nobody was ever held accountable.



The state did issue a correction order when it discovered the facility wasn’t fully staffing the memory care unit as required by law. No neglect , abuse or maltreatment of any kind was found to be substantiated through the investigation.

Minnesota Department of Health