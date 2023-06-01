‘Arts Elevated’ program enhances RST experience

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport is giving artists a place to shine with its annual ‘Elevate Arts’ program.

Airline passengers can walk through the terminal and see displays from artists in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

It’s a joint effort by the airport and the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust — to grow the local art scene.

Rochester artist Carlota Gay has a painting collection called “Women through the eyes.” She says she is excited for the opportunity.

“This place it has an impact on the community that is immense. Because you have now the site for next year. What is coming? Who is going to show their art in the Rochester International Airport next year? I want to see it,” said Carlota Gay.

Artists submitted more than 100 pieces of art for the project and 38 are displayed.

For more information and to view the artwork, visit HERE.