APS’ plan to move forward after videos of students fighting last school year

(ABC 6 News) – APS students started the new school year on Monday and while it’s a new one, there are still echoes of the last.

Late last school year, videos of Austin Public Schools students fighting made their rounds online. Parents were concerned and students at the time said the fighting was getting in the way of their studies, literally. Some of the fights blocked halls during passing periods and there were some in the classrooms. Superintendent Dr. Joey Page wants to reassure parents that their student is safe at school.

“We do have a safe and welcoming environment. We do have incidents that occur, we respond appropriately and swiftly when we do have incidents. But we also want to work together with our students and families on that.

“We also have a lot of opportunities for them to get engaged if they need support.”

This year APS is implementing BARR in its high school. Building Assets and Reducing Risks. A program working on students’ social and emotional skills, staff-student relationships, and helping students transition.

So far the program will only be in the high school. Dr. Page says that could change over time.