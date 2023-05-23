APS welcomes new assistant principal of IJ Holton Intermediate School

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools has named its newest assistant principal at IJ Holton Intermediate School.

Mr. Kane Malo earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Southwest Minnesota State and his administrative licensure from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. He has an extensive educational background in the classroom, administration, and leadership, most recently as the K-12 principal and athletic director at Pacelli Catholic Schools. He has also worked extensively at Austin Public Schools as an EL teacher and a technology integrationist.

“We are very fortunate to be able to add Mr. Malo to our administrative team,” says IJ Holton Intermediate School principal Dewey Schara. “He brings a student-focused mentality and solid leadership experience with him. His background in technology, English Language Learner instruction, and extra-curricular activities will help us expand and deepen our class offerings for all our students.”

“I am looking forward to continuing the great work being done at IJ Holton Intermediate School,” says Malo, “and I look forward to meeting and working with the students, families, and staff. I am excited to start this new chapter and hope to bring various experiences to serve the school well.”

Starting next school year, Mr. Malo will be succeeding outgoing assistant principal Blake Henely, the new principal at Banfield Elementary School.