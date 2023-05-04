APS considering dissolving Woodson Kindergarten Center

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools is considering a move that would dissolve the Woodson Kindergarten Center, ABC 6 News has learned.

ABC 6 News has confirmed that Woodson Kindergarten Center could be closed as they look to realign K-4th grade.

Rumors spread like wildfire the past two days.

ABC 6 News contacted every school board member as well as superintendent Joey Page Thursday.

None of them would do an interview with us, but confirmed that this will be on the agenda at Monday’s school board meeting.

In statement Austin Public Schools said:

One of the items on the agenda is a motion for K-4 realignment which, if approved, would see Kindergarten students move back to their neighborhood schools beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. More information will be available tomorrow when the agenda is released.

It’s unclear what will happen to the building or where students will be moved.

ABC 6 News will provide more information when it becomes available.