APS board reverses course, approves tax abatement

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin school board is throwing its support behind a new child care center after reversing its decision.

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page released the following statement:

“Ultimately, the board voted to rescind a March 13 decision and voted 5-2 on a majority vote to approve the tax abatement request from fifteen to five years.

This was an extremely difficult vote for us all, and we differed in our individual approaches. However, while the community may agree or disagree with the outcome, we hope that the entire district community values the thought we put into this matter, the openness with which this debate took place, and that the issues were addressed according to the governance policies of the board.“

The board originally voted to deny a tax abatement for Hormel Foods. Hormel is asking the city to support building a new community childcare center.

The five million, 13 thousand square foot facility would create 130 new childcare placements and bring 25 new jobs.



Construction is expected to begin in may.