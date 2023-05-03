Annual NAWIC Midwest Regional Spring Forum kicks off Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) SE Minnesota Chapter 346, a non-profit organization comprised of women working in the construction industry, will host the annual NAWIC Midwest Regional Spring Forum May 4 – 6 in Rochester at the Kahler Grand Hotel.

With women representing only 10% of the construction industry, the annual event brings attendees together from the construction field to network, learn and grow as leaders in the trades industry.

“We are honored to have been chosen to host the event,” said Jodi Wiemerslage, Conference Coordinator. “More than 100 from across the Midwest and beyond will gather to support one another through the events focus of sustainability and diversity in the construction and trades industries.”

The event will begin with a Rochester tour and a welcome reception at Peace Plaza. Corinne Hancock, keynote speaker, is a globally recognized expert in building world-class leaders, effective teams and cultural proficiency in chaotic environments.

Sponsors such as Benike Construction, Med City Installation, The Boldt Company, Knutson Construction and Kraus Anderson help make this event possible. Destination Medical Center will also be partnering with NAWIC to provide information on the recent Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge and educational workshops. They will be leading the attendees on a Sustainability Tour of the Peace Plaza and Discovery Square as well.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses, organizations, men, women, and students.