Annual Midwest Regional Spring forum brings together women in construction

(ABC 6 News) – The National Association of Women in Construction continued its Midwest Regional spring forum Friday morning in Rochester.

The event was hosted by the SE Minnesota Chapter 346, a non-profit organization comprised of women working in the construction industry,

With women representing only 10 percent of those working in construction, the event provides women with a rare opportunity to be surrounded by their peers.

“NAWIC is all about supporting women in the entire construction and architecture industry – so we have women here from the design side – the build side – the trades… so we can come together and we continue to build leaders leading builders. So, we have a lot of industry education, personal development and empowering women to further develop their career,” explained Midwest region director Tammy Rico.

The Midwest region is comprised of nine states including Minnesota and Iowa. Local businesses sponsored the event which helped to make this years gathering possible.



The forum continues through Saturday at the Kahler Grand hotel in Rochester.