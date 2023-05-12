Anglers prepare for Minnesota fishing opener

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s fishing opener is this Saturday and people are preparing to hit the lake.

It’s a statewide tradition.

“I love being outside with my friends and stuff and just fishing.”

Many are planning to try their luck at the lake.

For experienced anglers it’s something they pass down to others.

“My dad got me into when I was real little probably like 5, 10ish.”

Gaige Michaelis and Cameron Holst are making sure they’re prepared ahead of this weekend.

“Making sure like my gear’s all ready, making sure it’s all organized, getter newer stuff and trying things out,” said Michaelis.

“Might be getting some more lures and everything maybe a new tackle box,” said Holst .

Albert Lea played host to the Minnesota fishing opener in 2019, when it hosted the governor’s fishing opener on Fountain Lake.

It was the southern-most location ever for the event.

Whether you’re young or old-the tradition of fishing is something the minnesota dnr works hard to make sure is passed to future generations like gaige and cameron.

“We really, really want people to take somebody fishing. I have a lot of anglers who talk to me, what can i do to help fishing in this state? And i said, take somebody fishing who hasn’t been fishing in a few years, or hasn’t ever been fishing,” MN DNR Fisheries Section Manager Brad Parsons explained.

This year, the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held in Mankato.

This will be the first year Mankato has hosted the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener and the fifth time the Fishing Opener will be held in southern Minnesota. The event provides the host community with an opportunity to highlight local fishing, attractions, and points of interest.

The event will be held May 12-13, 2023.

Full fishing regulations can be found on the DNR’s website.