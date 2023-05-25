America’s Toy Scout hosts toy buying show in Mason City on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Do you ever do some cleaning and find let’s say an action figure and wonder what it’s worth? The Toy Scouts might be able to tell you.

Joel Magee, and his toy scouts, were in Mason City this week with people bringing in their vintage toys to see how much they’re worth, and some of your old toys could earn you big bucks.

“If you have an original, let’s say some star wars items from the 1980s like figures, boxed playsets or vehicles. That really brings the value up a lot,” said Toy Scout Roadshow manager, Jeff Schriefer.

Toy Scout asks for toys from the 1980s or older. They’ll be at the Holiday Inn Express in Mason City until 5:30 p.m. Thursday before heading to Ames, IA on Friday.

If you can’t make it in, you can still make some cash. Visit the link HERE for more information.