American Red Cross urging people to donate blood amidst low donation appointments

(ABC 6 News) – The American Red Cross is encouraging individuals to donate blood this month. Blood donations have been low in May and these donations ensure that patients get the blood they need.

Summer is a difficult time for the Red Cross to collect blood as people are doing things like going on vacation.

The Red Cross said donations rose by 40 percent nationwide because of a joe cool snoopy giveaway.

That made the low number of appointments in May concerning.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross in Southeat Minnesota Melanie Tschida said, “We are kind of going into the summer already at a low level.”

Throughout the month, donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel and be entered for a chance to win tickets for the 2023 MLB All Star game to get more people to roll up their sleeves.

Since blood can’t be stored for a long period of time, having a stable supply is important.

Jane Rundquist was at the blood drive in Dodge County and says she donates blood every two months.

Something she’s been doing for many years.

“They would give me money to donate blood, times have changed, they don’t give you money anymore but I still do because it’s the right thing to do.”

Even though the Red Cross has incentives to get people to donate, it’s a lifesaver to give as the Red Cross points out one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

“The most important reason to donate is not to get the item but it’s because your blood is so needed, it is so important that people donate and donate regularly,” Tschida said.

If you would like to learn more information or book and appointment click HERE.