All of southeast Minnesota in moderate-to-severe drought, new data says

(ABC 6 News) – Despite any rain over the last week, new data released on Thursday shows drought conditions worsening across Minnesota with the southeastern part of the state now seeing moderate-to-severe drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Minnesota (100%) is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions. Last week, 98% of the state was abnormally dry. The latest data captured any rain that fell in the last week, from July 4 to 11. The Rochester International Airport, the official observation site for the Rochester area, received just a trace of rain during that time.

Moderate drought conditions continue to expand, now covering 64% of the state, up 7% from last week. One year ago, just 3% of the state was covered in moderate drought.

Meanwhile, severe drought conditions cover 11% of the state, up from 8% last week. All of Olmsted County, and parts of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Steele, Goodhue, Wabasha and Winona Counties are experiencing severe drought, according to the data. Other places with severe drought are northeast of the Twin Cities.

Credit: U.S. Drought Monitor

According to the ABC 6 Weather First team, no significant rain is in the forecast with just scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to dot the area the rest of the week. Those chances will dry up over the weekend, with a few isolated showers & storms both days, with Saturday seeing the greatest potential.