Albert Lea’s Kite Festival raising money for new, inclusive playground

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, the skies of Albert Lea were filled with massive, colorful kites to raise money for a new, inclusive playground for the community.

The “Let Inclusion Fly” kite festival took place in Edgewater Park for several hours.

Aside from the kites, there were also food trucks, games, face painting, and even a dunk tank for the community.

The kite festival is all to raise money for a new, inclusive playground for Albert Lea.

The organization, “All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field” has a goal of creating a place for people of all ages to come together and ensure no child is left sitting on the sidelines.

The estimated cost of the playground is around $1.25 million dollars.

The festival was also put on by Great American Kites & Events.