Albert Lea woman gifts Veterans with quilts

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman wants our Veterans know they’re service and sacrifice is appreciated.



Lynda Harig began making quilts when her cousin, who served in the Vietnam war, began receiving chemo treatment due to agent orange exposure.



She said that making the quilt for her cousin was just the start of a special hobby.



“They are so appreciative, yeah. And it’s not for me, I just want them to have something for that says thank you for your service,” Harig said.

The Veterans who received the quilts were also very happy with their gifts for their years of service.

“That was fantastic because we had a chance to get our message out about how we felt and it also gave a message out about how it did us, so much good,” Veteran Roger Lonning said.